Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 655 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $422.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $424.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

