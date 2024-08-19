Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 7,205 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

