Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 75,256 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,256 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $33,960,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vertiv by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.