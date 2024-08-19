Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 77,802 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,802 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $29,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $209.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.75 and its 200 day moving average is $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.73.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

