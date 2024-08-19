Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $17.86 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,370.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day moving average is $152.11. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 7.98%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

