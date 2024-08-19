Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $22.70 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 269,350 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $284,712,000 after acquiring an additional 490,801 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,400,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBY opened at $85.53 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.