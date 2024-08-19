Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $25,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Avantor Trading Down 0.9 %

Avantor stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.