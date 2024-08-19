Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 265,879 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,531 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after buying an additional 80,898 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $194.81 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

