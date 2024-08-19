Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.3% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.52. 838,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.41 and its 200 day moving average is $273.57. The stock has a market cap of $489.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
