Vista Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 246,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $214.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

