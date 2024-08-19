Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,944 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 114,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

JNJ opened at $159.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $383.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

