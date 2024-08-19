Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $73.96 and last traded at $73.80. Approximately 2,300,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,551,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $593.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

