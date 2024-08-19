Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Gap Up to $29.59

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.59, but opened at $30.51. Washington Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 4,533 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $520.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

