Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) recently:

8/9/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

