Weibo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,221 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,117 call options.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.
Shares of WB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. 339,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,479. Weibo has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
