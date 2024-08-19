West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $300.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.77.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

