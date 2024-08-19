Western Financial Corp CA Invests $401,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPM traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $214.40. 380,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,165,512. The company has a market capitalization of $615.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

