Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $227.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,322. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

