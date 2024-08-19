Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,823 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.88. 299,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $128.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

