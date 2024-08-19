Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 463 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $43.80. 52,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,246. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

