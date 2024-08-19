Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 471 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.09. 574,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $172.75. The company has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

