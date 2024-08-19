Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 194,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.49. 949,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,514,141. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

