Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 622 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,298,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.90. 552,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,258. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

