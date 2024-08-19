Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $269.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,983. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.25. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

