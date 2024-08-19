Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.81. 283,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,659. The company has a market cap of $237.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

