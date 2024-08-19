Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 31,796.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in MongoDB by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.25. The stock had a trading volume of 205,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.41 and a 200 day moving average of $328.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.34 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

