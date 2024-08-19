Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,935. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

