Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

GOVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.23. 8,764,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

