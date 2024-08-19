Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. 112,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,316. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

