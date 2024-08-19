Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.91. 842,086 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

