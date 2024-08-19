Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,718,000 after purchasing an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,602,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,247,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 744,471 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.30. 37,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $111.01.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

