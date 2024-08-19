Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 40,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

