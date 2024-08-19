Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

