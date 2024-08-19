Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.32. 129,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

