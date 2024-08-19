Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,576 shares of company stock worth $7,296,716. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $826.00. 133,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,905. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $770.45 and its 200-day moving average is $757.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

