Western Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after buying an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,940.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,393,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,253,484. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.