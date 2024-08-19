Western Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,666 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.70. 31,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,370. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.