Western Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Realty Income by 76.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.51. 742,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.