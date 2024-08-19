Western Wealth Management LLC Has $306,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 504,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 126,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,851. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $3,758,458. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.