Western Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PGX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. 461,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

