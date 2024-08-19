Western Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.03. 577,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

