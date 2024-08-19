Western Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 117,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

