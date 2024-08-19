Western Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

