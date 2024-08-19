Western Wealth Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.73. The stock had a trading volume of 93,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $217.84. The firm has a market cap of $256.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

