Western Wealth Management LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.92. 154,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.97 and its 200-day moving average is $207.56. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $227.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

