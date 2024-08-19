Western Wealth Management LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after buying an additional 872,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 835,719 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,626,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 760,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509,717 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 154,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,527. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

