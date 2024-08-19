Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,289,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.56. 101,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,316. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.20. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.