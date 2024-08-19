Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 842,061 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.