Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,173,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.43.

PH stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $587.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,193. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $593.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

