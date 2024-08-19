Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $289,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 494,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,485. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

